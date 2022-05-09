GL events UK and The R&A have signed a five-year contract extension to further their longstanding, successful partnership, until 2026. Having previously delivered two consecutive four-year contracts, working on a variety of challenging courses, this extension ensures that GL events UK will remain the temporary seating infrastructure supplier for The Open Championship; the major golf tournament that is widely regarded as the most prestigious in professional golf.

The R&A is one of GL events UK’s most well-known international golfing clients, and is the organisation that hosts the perennial Open Championship, a competition that features the best players from around the world, as they do battle for the famous Claret Jug.

Before The R&A became involved in the organisation of The Open, the 1st Championship was held at Prestwick in 1860, making it one of the oldest golf tournaments in the world.

With this new agreement, GL events UK will provide spectator grandstands, public observation infrastructure, player bridges and visitor facilities throughout the next five tournaments, which will encompass the 150th at St Andrews, 151st at Royal Liverpool, 152nd at Royal Troon, 153rd at Royal Portrush and the 154th, where the venue is yet to be confirmed.

“As one of golf’s premier events, GL events UK is delighted to remain the temporary seating infrastructure supplier to The Open Championship,” said Chris Mansell, Director & General Manager of GL events UK’s Seating & Stadia divisions. “We have been proud partners of The R&A for 8 years, providing expertise and operational support to deliver their vision for The Open. We firmly believe that our extended contract will provide the foundation for progressive development and innovation for many future golf tournaments.”