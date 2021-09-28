Birmingham 2022 appoints GL events as Official Overlay Supporter for the Commonwealth Games

Events infrastructure specialists, GL events UK has been appointed as the Official Overlay Supporter for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

GL events UK, part of the global GL events Group, will offer planning, design and delivery of a wide-ranging number of temporary infrastructure services, as part of the Turnkey Overlay delivery contract, which includes temporary structures and marquees, temporary grandstand seating, cabins, scaffolding, rigging, fencing, containment, trackway, lighting, groundworks as well as venue specific special projects.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will see around 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories compete in 19 sports and eight para-sports across 14 competition venues from 28 July until 8 August 2022. As the biggest event ever to be held in the West Midlands, it is expected to attract more than one million spectators to the city and have a global TV audience of 1.5 billion.

As part of their delivery of temporary event infrastructure, GL events will provide approximately 16,500m² of temporary structures, almost 44,000 grandstand seats and over 19km of fencing.

GL events and Birmingham 2022 are aligned in their aim to strengthen connections between communities in the West Midlands. As part of their delivery, GL events UK is also rolling out its most extensive social value programme yet, working alongside key Birmingham charities and CIC’s such as Jericho Foundation and Change Kitchen.