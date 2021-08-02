GL Stadia division appointed to deliver new East Stand at Exeter Chiefs RFC

Leading UK events infrastructure provider, GL events UK, has been formally appointed by Exeter Chiefs RFC in a contract to deliver the design and construction of the Premiership club’s new East Stand at Sandy Park – an award-winning stadium and conference centre on the outskirts of Exeter.

The project commenced in April and comprises a number of phases with Stage 2 completing later this year and the Final Stage 3 continuing into early 2022.

The completion of stage 2 will provide Exeter Chiefs with a steel frame structure, ground works and infrastructure, with the lower terrace re installed ahead of the new season in September.

The commencement of Stage 3 will then trigger the internal fit out works and envelope construction.

The redevelopment will retain the existing lower terrace, while extending the rear to create a second seated tier, which can be accessed via a mid-tier walkway. The new rear extension will provide internal concession and toilet facilities to enhance the overall spectator experience at Sandy Park.

Owing to the topography of the site and proximity to the motorway, a specialist cantilevered steel frame structure will be used to overcome the natural site gradient, along with a network of augured piles and pad foundations.

Scott Jameson, UK Group Managing Director for GL events, commented, “We are delighted to have been appointed to deliver this contract, and we very much look forward to working alongside Exeter Chiefs and providing a truly outstanding design and build for them. The GL events Seating and Stadia team has developed a strong reputation over a number of years not just for the highest quality and specification temporary event seating, but also for its technical and specialist development of permanent stadia builds, encompassing design, construction and project management. Our in-house team of expert structural engineers and project managers means we really are a one stop shop for clubs needing a supplier who can understand their needs, offer practical and robust designs and translate these into on-time and on-budget delivery.”