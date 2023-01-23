GL events Group has announced its strongest ever annual financial performance, with revenue as at 31 December 2022 of 1.25bn Euros, up 77.4% from the prior year. Q4 2022 revenue was up 68% from the same period in 2021 and 58% from 2019, at 510.5m Euros, maintaining the upwards trajectory seen since the start of the year.

Olivier Ginon, Chairman-CEO of GL events Group commented:

“GL events delivered a record performance in 2022, exceeding all expectations. After a long period dominated by the health crisis with a direct impact on our events industry, the sector’s recovery was confirmed in 2022. The reopening of our event venues and the resumption of large international events has enabled our employees to once again showcase their talent and professionalism, particularly for world-class events such as the FIFA World Cup and COP 27. I am particularly proud of their efforts which have allowed the Group to resume its trajectory of long-term growth by achieving another record quarter and year with revenue up 12% over 2019 and 77% over 2021, well above our target of 55% growth. This year was also marked by our continued expansion with growing business contributions from new regions. On that basis, international markets now account for 55% of total revenue. Finally, highlighting our Group’s strong ongoing commitment to responsible growth in 2022, we reinforced our ambitious ESG policy and issued our first Sustainability-Linked bond.”