The GL events Group has announced its Q1 results for 2022, having generated a total of €220.3 million in revenue. This announcement returns the GL Group to a level of activity comparable with that of the 1st quarter of 2020, when the pandemic was in its infancy, and in comparison with the 1st quarter of 2021, (€96.3 million), revenue has more than doubled.

Most encouragingly, in the first three months of this year, GL events invoiced for more than the cumulative revenue of the entire first half of 2021, demonstrating a gradual return to normality, as the world continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic – even amidst fresh uncertainity.

In the wake of this positive news, the GL Group advises that its financial objective for the whole of 2022 remains, which is to increase 2021 turnover of €742 million by 30%. View the full press release here.