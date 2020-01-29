GL events UK has agreed a five-year partnership with Royal Air Force Charitable Trust Enterprises (RAFCTE). The extended contract will see the overlay specialist continuing to deliver bespoke temporary infrastructure across Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT).

More than four thousand spectator seats will be installed across four grandstands, while 11,500sqm of diverse temporary hospitality, catering and retail space will be installed throughout the world’s largest military air show, underlining GL events’ reputation as partner of choice for world-class outdoor events.

GL events has supplied RAFCTE with temporary event infrastructure for more than 30 years. Offering continuity for the show’s discerning visitors, GL events’ spacious Olympic-standard tiered seating will offer the greatest comfort levels available for spectators. Meanwhile, new 6m Absolute Eclipse temporary structures will be manufactured especially for the event, creating enhanced versatility for the configuration of unimpeded temporary event space.

Philippa Hayday-Brown, Head of Hospitality and Events at RAFCTE, commented: “Extending our contract with GL events was an investment in quality and continuity. Working with trusted partners is a great advantage when producing the event on a sensitive military site, also allowing us to plan for the future of this outstanding show with confidence that our suppliers can support our ambitions.”

Scott Jameson, GL events UK Group Managing Director, added: “We are delighted with this latest development in our partnership with RAFCTE. GL events offers superior products, continually investing in quality and sustainable processes. Our structures and seating teams work together seamlessly to offer event organisers a reliable, quality solution, while their loyalty means we can offer a great deal of consistency and continuity for our clients.

The trust invested in GL events by RAFCTE is an outstanding endorsement and we look forward to contributing to its flagship event for many years to come.”

The Royal International Air Tattoo takes place from 17-19 July 2020 at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire.