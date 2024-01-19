On Tuesday 16 January Newport County FC powered their way into the FA Cup match of dreams when they beat Eastbourne, earning a fourth-round game with Manchester United.

To give as many fans as possible the chance to watch this high profile game at the Rodney Parade stadium, the team at Newport County FC appointed GL events Seating and Stadia to install seating to increase capacity at the ground by 1,000.

Our teams arrived on site on Wednesday afternoon, ready to begin the construction of a brand-new temporary stand and an extension to an existing GL events grandstand.

Work was competed on Friday afternoon, ready for kick off on Saturday’s match with Wrexham FC. Completing the build before Saturday’s match allowed more tickets to become available for what was already a sell-out match.

Martin Price, Rental Operations Manager at Seating & Stadia said: “You can almost feel the atmosphere building in the stadium. I can’t wait to see the seats filling up!”

This project demonstrates the speed that the GL events Seating & Stadia team can respond to an urgent need for new seating, with the work delivered in less than three days!

We’re wishing the best of luck to Newport County FC for their next few matches.