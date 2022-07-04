Under this exciting new agreement, GL events UK will provide approximately 7,500 square metres of temporary structures, including the Green On 18th double-deck hospitality suite where spectators can experience the full action of the course from the luxurious vantage point. In addition, GL events UK will supply a media centre, European Tour offices, dining area, marshal HQ, retail space, and much more. Furthermore, carpets and linings will be installed within the structures as well as screenings and decking.

These facilities will provide ample space for guests, and will be strengthened to withstand high footfall, protecting guests from wind and rain – which could be required given the Renaissance Club’s exposed location on the Scottish coast.

This unique partnership paves the way for GL events UK to showcase their proven expertise and knowledge gained from previous infrastructure at golf events. Over the next four years, GL events UK aims to develop its long-standing relationship with the DP World Tour and contribute positively across the tournaments. GL events UK also recognises the need to evolve and engage future spectator experiences, therefore it is important to create new opportunities for innovation and growth for structures.