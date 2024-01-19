GL events’ Director of Marketing & CSR, Rachel Baker, commented on the announcement:

“GL events has a global reputation for delivering temporary infrastructure for some of the world’s highest profile sporting events. As a business we also have a passion for sport, not just in the topflight, but at all levels, because of its universal appeal and ability to bring people together, and to provide positive role models and motivation for young people from all walks of life.

What inspires us about the Junior Giants is the positivity and focus which it provides for its members, allowing them to compete on a level playing field, whatever their background. It is a privilege for GL events to be able to offer our support as Club Sponsor and help to reinforce the genuine inclusivity which the academy promotes.”

Andy Eadie, Chair of Manchester Giants Juniors writes:

“We are delighted to receive this incredible support from GL events. It is a privilege to receive support from such a well-respected and forward-thinking company. We look forward with excitement as to how this relationship will develop, benefitting so many young people from all parts of this great city. We seek, as a club, to see all our players thrive, not only on the court but in all areas of their lives. We believe that our well established, ever growing and productive basketball programme ensures that every player who joins us strives to become the best version of themselves not only as a player, but more importantly as a person. We do this through outstanding coaching, resources and support for all our players. The sponsorship from GL can only help to support and even broaden our vision for the already successful Manchester Giants Junior programme.”