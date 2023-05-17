Collaboration: The Foundation of Success

At the heart of GL events’ success is its emphasis on collaboration. Throughout the planning and delivery stages, the team engages with a wide range of stakeholders, including sport, media, and design specialists, to ensure that every aspect of the event service is executed flawlessly. The company’s ability to work seamlessly with organizing committees, suppliers, and subcontractors is a critical component of its success. By acting as a single point of contact and offering a one-stop-shop for all of an organising committee’s needs, GL events streamlines the entire process, making it easier for all parties involved to deliver world-class events.

Safety, Security, and Welfare: Priorities for GL events

As the principal contractor for major events, GL events is responsible for the safety, security, and welfare of staff and all those building and working on the construction of the event. From adhering to safety regulations to ensuring that suppliers are safe and working correctly, GL events prioritises the well-being of everyone involved in the project. Their meticulous planning and careful management of the entire process have earned them a reputation for excellence in this area.