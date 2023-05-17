Introduction
When it comes to hosting world-class events, seamless integration of temporary infrastructure and services is crucial. As the global leader in providing event overlay and temporary infrastructure solutions, GL events has consistently demonstrated excellence in every aspect of overlay, leaving a lasting impression on international event organisers, governing bodies, governments, and organisers of prestigious global events and festivals. From the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to high-profile international sporting competitions, GL events has proven its mastery in overlay solutions.
The Magic of Event Overlay and Temporary Infrastructure
Overlay is the art and science of designing, planning, installing, and removing temporary infrastructure, services and products, to transform existing and new venues into event-ready spaces. Overlay components include demountable seating, temporary structures, tents, canopies, cabins (including toilets and concessions), fencing, scrim, turnstiles, generators, flooring, signage, ballast, and lighting. GL events’ expertise in these aspects of event management has made it the go-to company for organising committees around the world.
A Legacy of Success
The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games stand as a shining example of GL events’ unparalleled proficiency in delivering large-scale overlay solutions. As the Official Overlay Supporter and Principal Designer and Principal Contractor for the Games, GL events expertly navigated the complexities of a multi-venue, multi-sport event, on behalf of its client, tackling and surmounting numerous challenges along the way. From negotiating challenging venues, to dealing with inclement weather and post-Brexit labour shortages, GL events showcased its agility, innovation, and determination in project management to deliver the solution on time and within budget.
Collaboration: The Foundation of Success
At the heart of GL events’ success is its emphasis on collaboration. Throughout the planning and delivery stages, the team engages with a wide range of stakeholders, including sport, media, and design specialists, to ensure that every aspect of the event service is executed flawlessly. The company’s ability to work seamlessly with organizing committees, suppliers, and subcontractors is a critical component of its success. By acting as a single point of contact and offering a one-stop-shop for all of an organising committee’s needs, GL events streamlines the entire process, making it easier for all parties involved to deliver world-class events.
Safety, Security, and Welfare: Priorities for GL events
As the principal contractor for major events, GL events is responsible for the safety, security, and welfare of staff and all those building and working on the construction of the event. From adhering to safety regulations to ensuring that suppliers are safe and working correctly, GL events prioritises the well-being of everyone involved in the project. Their meticulous planning and careful management of the entire process have earned them a reputation for excellence in this area.
A Commitment to Social Value
GL events is deeply committed to the concept of social value, recognising the importance of delivering events that benefit local communities and the environment. Through conscious choices about suppliers and sponsors, the company actively supports local businesses and economies, leaving behind a lasting legacy. The social value charter established for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games serves as a blueprint for future events, with objectives and commitments that run across themes such as local benefits, health and well-being, inclusivity, and sustainability.
Emotional Reward of Event Overlay and Temporary Infrastructure
For the team at GL events, the emotional reward of being a part of such prestigious global events is immense. Witnessing the culmination of months or even years of hard work and dedication in the form of world-class events that bring joy and excitement to millions of people is an unparalleled experience. It is this passion for delivering excellence that drives GL events to continuously innovate and improve its overlay solutions.
As we look to the future, GL events remains committed to its core values of collaboration, safety, design excellence, and social value. With an ever-growing portfolio of high-profile events, the company is poised to continue expanding its global footprint and reinforcing its position as the master in delivering overlay solutions for world-class events. As the industry evolves, GL events will undoubtedly be at the forefront, setting new standards for event overlay, supporting its client organisations, and ensuring that the magic of world-class events is brought to life for generations to come.