Graduation ceremonies, student balls, industry conferences, alumni events, exhibitions, employment fairs and parties… University events add a wealth of value to of their communities. GL events UK enables university event teams with a range of temporary infrastructure that’s perfect for supporting university and college events!

With student and alumni events taking place around the calendar, and an increasing number of higher education and further education event teams making their facilities available for external events, it’s no surprise that university operations teams throughout the UK rely upon GL events UK to provide temporary structures, marquees and audience seating for all kinds of events taking place both on- and off-campus.

Hire a bespoke temporary graduation venue

GL events’ vast and diverse stock of temporary event structures allows us to quickly and professionally install large temporary graduation venues with minimal disruption to campus operations.

GL events can provide a single, multipurpose temporary venue to accommodate your graduation ceremonies and receptions. Alternatively, we can install a range of stand-alone or interlinked temporary event venues, in a wide range of sizes, that compliment and maximise your available space, allowing you to plan and deliver seamless event operations with confidence. Our many decades of experience and consultative approach mean that GL events can supply your ideal tailor-made venue; whether you require a stylish blank canvas or a fully equipped and beautifully themed event space.

Do you need a temporary gowning administration point or merchandise stalls for your graduation? Not a problem. We can equip your temporary venue with all kinds of kitchen and back of house facilities, including toilets, washrooms, and everything you need. Attractive clear panels for walls and roofs can help to bring the outside in while, outside, accessible covered walkways offer protection from the weather, and temporary decked terraces enhance guests’ experience if the sun decides to shine.

Our graduation hire solutions and graduation venues for hire have established GL events as temporary event infrastructure partner of choice for colleges and universities including Imperial College London, University of Manchester, Magdalene College Cambridge, Leeds Metropolitan University and Anglia Ruskin University.

Hire graduation marquees from GL events

Event marquees offer a popular, flexible and cost-effective solution for event managers planning graduations or university and college events. GL events installs highly customisable, traditional and contemporary university marquees throughout the UK, all year-round. Our graduation marquee hire solutions provide grand reception venues, graduation party venues, temporary ballrooms, refreshment and dining venues. Our black-out marquees and star canvas marquees offer an ideal choice for university balls, while our range of smaller marquees and pagodas provide invaluable event infrastructure and event support areas including graduation administration spaces.

With GL events, you have the option to produce your entire graduation within a giant marquee. Our highest-specification, highly adaptable, clearspan graduation marquees can create thousands of square metres of event space, accommodating thousands of guests, and featuring an internal layout that’s tailored to your needs. Our marquees can incorporate climate control to keep your guests cool, or warm, and feature integrated flooring systems, making your GL events solution compatible with uneven ground. Just let us know what you need and we’ll do the rest!

Graduation seating hire for university and college events and conferences

When it comes to graduations and conferences, everybody knows that comfortable event seating makes all the difference. GL events’ remarkably comfortable tiered audience seating and flat-floor seating solutions are manufactured to Olympic standards, guaranteeing a more generously proportioned, deeper, wider, and completely safe seating experience for your guests and delegates!

We regularly provide seating solutions for conferences, seminars, performances and workshops on behalf of schools, colleges and universities, as well as political and corporate events. Our seating platforms are gap-free, meaning that dropped possessions are easily retrieved, and can be installed in almost limitless configurations. Thanks to our noise-reducing floor-guard systems, GL events’ temporary tiered seating can be integrated into any permanent building or temporary structure.

Our specialist seating team can advise you on the ideal seating for graduation ceremonies and delegate seating for conferences, as well as audience seating for theatre productions and concerts taking place within your organisation. Just get in touch to discuss your requirement.

A complete range of temporary graduation event solutions

When you choose GL events to provide your temporary graduation venue or event structure, you can count on us to provide a complete temporary event solution. We’re specialists in graduation stage hire, and can tailor-make the ideal power, climate control, AV, screening and lighting solution for your graduation ceremonies and celebrations.

Graduation structures and audience seating made easy!

At GL events, we know that organising and managing university and college events can be a challenge, especially when event space and facilities are in short supply. We take the pain out of event planning for university operations and events teams, providing practical, helpful and stylish complete solutions for every event requirement. Get in touch today to find out how we can solve your problems and support you in the production of outstanding university events.