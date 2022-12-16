GL events has announced the launch of its new UK power distribution business, Flow Power Solutions, headed up by Mike Whitehouse, a well-known figure in the temporary power market. Mike joins Flow Power Solutions as General Manager, having been until recently the MD of Power Logistics.
The development comes on the back of considerable success for GL events’ Dubai-based Flow Air & Power Solutions, who having enjoyed considerable success in the Middle East market over the last ten years, this year were appointed as the Official Temporary Power and HVAC supplier for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This major milestone in the growth of GL events’ power business, has seen Flow responsible for the design and build of all temporary power, related to Broadcast, Overlay and Non-Official Sites, as well as the temporary HVAC solutions for the International Broadcast Centre. Over 1000 silenced generators have been deployed in Qatar, with 4000 distribution boards and over one million metres of electrical cable.
Upon joining GL events, Mike Whitehouse commented on what he anticipates Flow Power Solutions can bring to the UK market, “I am delighted to be heading up Flow Power Solutions for GL events here in the UK. By combining my industry experience with the Flow methodology and approach to design, I believe we have the opportunity to offer events clients here in the UK a consultative service, putting the customer back in control. Add to that some really exciting equipment which will lead the conversation in terms of sustainability and our offer is really compelling.”
This sentiment was further reinforced by UK Group CEO, Scott Jameson, “The incorporation of temporary power into our portfolio of product and service offerings here in the UK is the next logical step in offering GL events clients a total event infrastructure offering, from a single source. After a number of important recent acquisitions, in which we have launched Xpect, our event furniture division, and earlier in 2022 brought Field and Lawn within the GL events UK Group, we look forward to serving our clients even better in 2023, with an intelligent and collaborative approach to whole event service delivery. Mike is a strong addition to the GL events UK Senior Management Team, and I am confident that his market experience, product knowledge and out of the box thinking will allow Flow to grow and develop into a core pillar of the GL events UK Group.