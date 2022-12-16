This sentiment was further reinforced by UK Group CEO, Scott Jameson, “The incorporation of temporary power into our portfolio of product and service offerings here in the UK is the next logical step in offering GL events clients a total event infrastructure offering, from a single source. After a number of important recent acquisitions, in which we have launched Xpect, our event furniture division, and earlier in 2022 brought Field and Lawn within the GL events UK Group, we look forward to serving our clients even better in 2023, with an intelligent and collaborative approach to whole event service delivery. Mike is a strong addition to the GL events UK Senior Management Team, and I am confident that his market experience, product knowledge and out of the box thinking will allow Flow to grow and develop into a core pillar of the GL events UK Group.