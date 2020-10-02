Merton College, at the University of Oxford was the stunning setting for our latest install. This historic educational institution and neighbouring surrounds presented several unusual obstacles for our installation crew to overcome.

Requirement

Merton College had a need to provide relief space for students to dine and socialise whilst safely adhering to social distancing guidelines. By creating this environment within the confines of the college, the University aimed to ensure that students had an inviting space in which to relax, even if stricter measures were to be enforced within the wider grounds of the university and the city.

Obstacles

Standing at over 700 years old, the elegant architecture of Oxford’s Merton College is extremely sensitive. The only access to the site was through the sports field of neighbouring Christchurch and even then, any installation would have to be delicately craned over respective boundary fencing.

A great deal of tact would therefore be required to achieve this installation and owing to the team’s diligent planning, GL events were able to provide necessary assurances to Christchurch with regard to the protection of their lawn and grounds.

The Solution

GL events provided a 12m x 35m structure, which was deftly craned into place and erected in just 2 days. In order to make this space inviting to students, the structure was then embellished with a full interior fit-out, encompassing linings, interior lighting, floor coverings, furniture, HVAC and external lighting, making it suitable for year-round-use.

Feedback

Merton College’s Domestic Bursar, Tim Lightfoot, is “thrilled with the building” and commented that “it was a pleasure to work with GL events’ installation team.”