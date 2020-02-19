Event infrastructure and overlay specialist, GL events UK, provided temporary spectator solutions in support of a month of diverse events at Butlin’s.

Throughout November 2019, GL events’ in-house event seating team designed and delivered four uniquely configured, bespoke grandstand and temporary arena solutions that were installed and dismantled to enable production of four popular weekend events at Butlin’s Minehead resort.

For the WWE World Tour Weekender, 8-11 November 2019, a giant yet intimate temporary arena was created within the resort’s iconic Skyline Pavilion. Three accessible grandstands, seating 2,600, 500, and 1,300 spectators, were erected around 1,800 flat-floor ringside seats.

For the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) Darts Players Championship, 22–25 November 2019, GL events created a three-sided grandstand seating bowl, consisting of nearly 4,000 tiered seats, incorporating accessible positions for 38 spectators. Within this temporary arena, the spectator infrastructure specialist installed tables and benches for a further 1,500 people, also installing practice staging in support of the televised event, which saw the biggest names in the PDC competing across two stages in the three-day championship finals.

Covered walkways were provided by the GL events UK temporary structures team, providing temporary infrastructure for players, competitors and VIP’s across these events.

For the indie and dance-themed Shiiine On weekender, 15-18 November 2019, and the Madness House of Fun Weekender, 29th – 2nd December, GL events contributed two 16 x 10m wheelchair platforms, complete with ramp access for up to 60 event-goers. These platforms featured two levels for optimal viewing, along with smart glass and white steel hand railing.

This month-long collaboration followed on from GL events’ support of previous events at Butlin’s Minehead including, this year, its Nitro Circus motocross spectacular in July, and the PDC Open and Players Championship Finals in February and March.

Chris Mansell, GL events UK seating and stadia director, commented: “It’s great to see the continued success of entertainment weekends at Butlin’s Minehead. The GL events UK team is proud to partner in the production of all kinds of events at this versatile destination, delivering comfortable, reliable spectator infrastructure that enhances live events for audiences from around the UK.”