GL events confirms multi-year seating contract with Sussex Cricket

GL events UK have confirmed another multi-year seating contract with the announcement of a new three-year deal with Sussex Cricket which will run until 2023.

The GL events UK Seating & Stadia team, whose working relationship with Sussex Cricket began in 2017, have increased the number and capacity of temporary grandstands installed at the 1st Central County Ground in Hove over the last four years and currently provide four grandstands with a capacity of just shy of 2000 seats.

Scott Jameson, UK Group MD at GL events commented, “The hallmarks of the GL events temporary grandstand product are quality and superb levels of spectator comfort and experience. First rate sight lines, comfortable seats and closed risers, preventing objects being dropped through the stand, are important to spectators and to our clients.

“Something else that sets our Seating team apart is their ability to collaborate with clients, to evolve the solution delivered as the client innovates year on year, and to work as part of the client’s project team. We are delighted to be working with Sussex Cricket for a further three years, and look forward to being part of their delivery of exceptional spectator experiences.”

Ian Waring, Operations Director at Sussex Cricket echoed these sentiments, and explains why GL events’ contribution is important: “GL events allow us to maximise supporter numbers at our very popular Sussex Sharks matches while also making sure spectators are comfortable during their visit to the 1st Central County Ground. The team at GL are great to work with and responsive to our needs from season to season. This summer, their grandstands will be vital in making sure we can get as many people into the ground as possible in a manner that complies with the regulations arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.”