The GL events Group continues to show significant momentum internationally, with 2023 financial results confirming another record year across its three business divisions of Live, Exhibitions and Venues – recording an annual revenue of €1.427 bn, a 9% increase on 2022 figures.

GL events’ Live division saw the successful delivery of infrastructure for a number of major sporting events across the globe including Ryder Cup, Rugby World Cup, Pan-American Games, and the start of delivery of services for 2024 Olympic Games.

The Live Division’s activities in China continued to rebound during 2023, while Brazil achieved growth of more than 20%. The Group’s 2023 ESG Performance is also improving with 73% of energy supplies coming from renewable sources in 2023, and gross greenhouse gas emissions reducing by 6% year on year.

Olivier Ginon, Chairman-CEO of the GL events Group commented “By leveraging the strengths of its three core businesses, the Group’s growth strategy continues to create value and has once again outperformed its annual targets. GL events’ ambitious ESG policies also continue to produce results and we are proud to announce our success in reducing our energy consumption, training more and more employees and significantly multiplying our circular economy initiatives. We are looking ahead to 2024 with confidence as a landmark year with the organisation of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.”

Read the full report here.