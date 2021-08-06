GL events’ Stadia division announces partnership with Pitching In Northern Premier League

GL events UK is proud to announce its latest partnership with the Pitching In Northern Premier Football League, in a move which sees GL’s Stadia division appointed as Official Stadium Equipment Partner to the NPL.

The move comes as GL’s Stadia team has gone from strength to strength in 2021 through a series of key appointments, building on an impressive track record of stadium development projects and expanding its portfolio of products to provide a “one-stop shop” for clubs requiring any work on stadia infrastructure.

Scott Jameson, MD for GL events UK comments:

“Over the last ten years, our Stadia team has developed in experience and built a strong reputation amongst clients including Watford FC, Barnet FC, Exeter FC, and Plymouth Argyle FC, for intelligent design, rigorous project management, and cost-effective delivery of start-to-finish solutions. Thanks to significant R&D over the last 18 months, we are pleased to offer the stadium market an impressive and diverse portfolio of new products including a range of general admission seating, barrier seating, several products for the executive and VIP market, not to mention our new portable modular stand which provides clubs with instant increased capacity.

“The opportunity to work with the Pitching In NPL is a fantastic opportunity for us to develop relationships with new clubs, and provide a long-term supportive relationship to this customer base, not only delivering new installations as required but also offering a reliable service for spares, repairs and maintenance.”

Mark Harris, chairman of the Pitching In Northern Premier League adds:

“We are delighted to welcome GL to the NPL family. They join a well-established roster of brands supplying products and services to our member clubs. We have been looking for the right partner to offer stadium equipment to our 81 clubs and look forward to developing a long term relationship with the GL team.”