Field and Lawn’s Managing Director, Nick Radcliffe added, “Joining the GL events Group is a hugely positive step for Field and Lawn, and we are enthusiastically embracing the opportunity to develop the business with the support and experience of the GL events team. The strength and stability of the GL events group globally, and the security that this backing affords, is a very positive thing for our current client base and our team and we can’t wait to get started.”

The acquisition will see Field and Lawn continue to operate as a separate business and brand supported by the GL events senior management team.