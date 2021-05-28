GL events UK is no stranger to the delivery of temporary structures to Silverstone, having provided hospitality venues for the British motor racing icon for well over 30 years. But with the race set to resume for the FORMULA 1 PIRELLI BRITISH GRAND PRIX in July, GL events UK has teamed up with the industry’s leading hospitality provider, MATCH Hospitality, offering a brand-new range of concepts that will take hospitality at the event to a whole new level.

2021 will be MATCH Hospitality’s first year delivering Official Hospitality packages at Silverstone, and these experts of global sports hospitality will be offering eight package levels with magnificent track views and unique racing experiences to guarantee a truly amazing event.

Highlights of the delivery by GL events for MATCH Hospitality include the impressively proportioned Ignition Club, and in a first for the GL events at Silverstone, the double-deck Fusion Privée structure, alongside the Fusion VIP offering guests access to the highest levels of hospitality experience and outstanding elevated views.

Both Ignition and Fusion structures are designed spaciously with plenty of capacity, ensuring guests have space to enjoy the experience safely and in perfect comfort.

Scott Jameson, GL events UK Managing Director commented; “We are delighted to be back at Silverstone in 2021, working alongside a client of the calibre of MATCH Hospitality. The development of the new hospitality offering for 2021 has allowed GL events to really showcase our creativity and we are delighted with the results. We have also been able to offer MATCH Hospitality our full infrastructure delivery service – providing not just structures, but also scaffolding, decking, fencing, trackway, cabins, and toilet facilities to name but a few.”