Staff from across the GL events UK Group gathered today for its annual company conference. The event celebrated an outstanding year and exciting future for GL events UK and the thriving global GL events network.

The conference was attended by key leadership figures from the global GL events Group. GL events UK Group Managing Director, Scott Jameson, introduced visiting colleagues including Olivier Ginon, GL events Chairman, Olivier Ferraton, GL events CEO, Christophe Cizeron, Managing Director of GL events Venues, and Olivier Roux, Vice Chairman of GL events.

Staff were invited to celebrate the successes of 2019, to reflect upon the results of GL events UK’s long-term commercial plan, and to share an insight into the event specialist’s national and global business strategies.

Olivier Ferraton delivered an overview of GL events’ performance around the world before presentations on the Group’s social and environmental commitments as well as the activities of its main strategic business units: GL events Live, GL events Venues, and GL events Exhibitions, which last year achieved combined revenues exceeded €1 billion.

Major events supported by GL events Live in 2019 included COP25 in Chile and Madrid, The Phillipines 2019 30th South East Asian Games, and the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

Highlights for GL events Venues in 2019 included the opening of Aichi Sky Expo, the first Japanese exhibition centre whose management is entrusted to a private operator. Meanwhile, GL events Exhibitions last year reported €156 million in turnover, with notable growth in China, South America, and around the world.

Scott Jameson praised GL events’ progress here in the UK, highlighting its construction of major London venue, Evolution London, and its redevelopment of Plymouth Argyle’s 7,900-seater Mayflower Stand, which incorporates dining, conferencing and office areas as well as players facilities. Jameson discussed the growth in complete, creative turnkey solutions delivered by GL events UK, attributing this success to the longevity of its relationships and quality of its products.

As you would expect from a world-class supplier of event solutions, the conference was a spectacular celebration of the company’s people, projects and achievements, with specially created audio-visual elements that shone a light upon talented colleagues employed across the GL events UK Group’s business units, showcasing the highest quality infrastructure and overlay designed, developed and delivered by GL events in partnership with the world’s best events.