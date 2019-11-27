GL events UK has launched SO GL, a collaboration with SoldOut. Announced today at Host City, the partnership combines the two event specialists’ expertise in a new approach to delivering complete solutions for major international events.

Scott Jameson, GL events UK managing director, commented: “This partnership was the natural progression of the two organisations working together to deliver major events including the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. We’ve always held SoldOut in high regard and are delighted to be able to share news of this development.

“Teaming up with SoldOut means we can offer major event organisers the best possible combination of skills, capability and experience, adding outstanding value to global events.”

Thomas Staunton, CEO at SoldOut, added: “SoldOut and GL events UK are complimentary events power-houses, both experts in their own fields.

“SO GL combines both companies’ impressive heritage, experience and successful track record; leading to the very best in communication, shared project management, local knowledge and delivery, event planning and implementation, along with a grass roots commitment to community and event legacy.”

GL events UK is a supplier of temporary structures, tiered and grandstand seating, and stadium construction, providing complete temporary infrastructure and overlay solutions for the world’s best events. SoldOut is a full-service agency, designing and delivering memorable event experiences throughout Australia and overseas.

The Host City Conference & Exhibition, Glasgow, 26-27 November, brings major stakeholders together to discuss the challenges and opportunities presented by the major event hosting industry.