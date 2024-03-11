Tegan’s Story

Tegan is a Project Co-ordinator at GL events UK and threw herself into organising the charity bake sale. She suffers from Endometriosis and shared her story with the team to help raise awareness:

“From the ages of 13 to 19 I spent endless hours attending GP practices, Hospital appointments and even A&E when I just couldn’t move due to being in the most agonising pain.

For over a year I was misdiagnosed with kidney problems and referred to the hospital only to be told my kidneys were fine. I was constantly told “You just are unlucky and are one of those women who have bad periods” and I “had to learn to live with it”. I was prescribed countless different contraceptive pills and various different medications that ‘might help’ however none of this made any difference.

In pure frustration, I researched my symptoms and approached the GP suggesting that I could be suffering from Endometriosis. I was then referred to the gynaecologist who was finally able to give me the correct diagnosis after 6 years of trying to find some answers.

After being diagnosed I was put on the waiting list for a Laparoscopy operation. This is a keyhole procedure where the endometriosis tissue is burned away. After another 3 years of waiting, I finally had the operation.

Sadly, there is no cure for endometriosis and while to begin with my symptoms eased, unfortunately in my case the tissue is growing back. This is common following Laparoscopy and means that the excruciating symptoms I experienced before are making a return.

I will have one more attempt at the operation, however performing laparoscopy multiple times can cause complications with the scar tissue so if it is unsuccessful, it could mean having a hysterectomy or induced early menopause. At the age of 22, as I’m sure you can imagine, this is far from ideal.

The reason we share our stories is to raise awareness. More awareness means more knowledge, leading to more education and funding, better treatment and maybe even one day a cure.

If you, your mum, sister, wife, partner, daughter or friend suffer from any of these symptoms please push for medical help and get a diagnosis!”

As a business that takes social responsibility seriously, GL events UK is proud to have contributed to a cause that means so much to its team. If you would like to donate, there is still time! Visit the Endometriosis UK website here: https://www.endometriosis-uk.org/donate