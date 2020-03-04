GL events UK has delivered the first of a two-year contract to create live audience infrastructure for ITV’s hit Saturday night show, The Voice. This latest partnership represents another high-profile television contract win for GL event’s stadia and seating team.

For the show’s 2020 edition, the event infrastructure specialist supported a range of pre-recorded ‘blind’ rounds, knockouts, and live-to-air shows, produced across London and Salford locations, with bespoke grandstands, camera platforms, PA and JIB platforms, as well as temporary infrastructure installed around the events’ friends and family zones.

The installation enabled high-quality production and broadcasting of The Voice UK and The Voice Kids, while enhancing live audience experience during the series of pre-recorded events and live finals, screened on ITV from January 2020.

“We’re delighted to be supporting another high-profile, global TV brand. It’s a real honour and a role we take incredibly seriously,” commented Scott Jameson, GL events UK Group Managing Director.

“Our infrastructure solution was designed through close collaboration with the show’s production designer, producers and art director, and plays a crucial part in producing the shows, resulting in an outstanding experience for studio and television audiences alike. We’re really proud of our partnership with the ITV team.”