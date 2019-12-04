GL events UK has joined forces with St Basils, a Birmingham-based charity providing accommodation, support and engagement services to young homeless people and those at risk of becoming homeless.

A cross-organisational team, representing every business unit within the Midlands-based GL events UK Group, participated in the Big Birmingham Sleepout, a rough-sleeping fundraising challenge organised by St Basils. The temporary infrastructure specialist also donated temporary structures that will provide covered administration and operational space in support of future sleepout events.

The Big Birmingham Sleepout took place overnight in the grounds of Birmingham Cathedral on 29 November. Nine volunteers representing GL events UK along with GL events UK Group partner companies, joined hundreds of fundraisers in sub-zero temperatures. Here, they constructed shelters for the night using just one cardboard box and one plastic bag each.

In the run-up to the sleepout, the GL events team raised over £3,000 in online pledges alone; while its donation of three gazebos will add value to St Basils at outreach and mass participation events held throughout the West Midlands.

St Basils operates more than 40 sites in Birmingham, Solihull, Coventry, Walsall, Sandwell, North Worcestershire and Warwickshire, offering over 475 units of accommodation per night along with a range of prevention and support services.

Barrie Hodge, Head of Fundraising and Communications at St Basils, commented: “It’s our mission to ensure that young people feel cared about, have trusted support and somewhere safe and affordable to live, enabling them to learn and work.

“GL events’ partnership means we can continue to support all kinds of young people in finding and keeping a home, growing their confidence, developing skills to reach their potential and ultimately preventing homelessness.”

GL events UK Group Managing Director, Scott Jameson, added: “Participating in the Big Birmingham Sleepout was incredibly powerful and opened our eyes to the experience of vulnerable people sleeping rough right on our doorstep, who may not have access to facilities like the hot drinks, breakfast, first aid and security organised by St Basils for Sleepout participants.

“At GL events UK, we embrace opportunities to work with charitable and community bodies, giving GL events employees the opportunity to volunteer and make a difference, especially in our local Midlands community.”

Thanks to photographer Kris Askey for some of these images.