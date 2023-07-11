GL events UK is no stranger to Silverstone. Having delivered temporary structures for the British Grand Prix for many years, and more recently, some stunning hospitality environments for MATCH Group, this year’s installation includes high-end corporate and member hospitality, helicopter terminals, staff welfare, check-ins, and information points.

But alongside this, the team is, this year, supporting an entirely different group of guests to the prestigious event – around 70 visitors from Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) including 30 patients and their families, along with a number of volunteers and fundraisers from Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH Charity). The special day out, hosted by Silverstone will see the children treated at GOSH and their families take advantage of some once in a lifetime experiences, including Garage Tours and the opportunity to meet the drivers.