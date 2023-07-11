GL events UK is no stranger to Silverstone. Having delivered temporary structures for the British Grand Prix for many years, and more recently, some stunning hospitality environments for MATCH Group, this year’s installation includes high-end corporate and member hospitality, helicopter terminals, staff welfare, check-ins, and information points.
But alongside this, the team is, this year, supporting an entirely different group of guests to the prestigious event – around 70 visitors from Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) including 30 patients and their families, along with a number of volunteers and fundraisers from Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH Charity). The special day out, hosted by Silverstone will see the children treated at GOSH and their families take advantage of some once in a lifetime experiences, including Garage Tours and the opportunity to meet the drivers.
Having previously used a trailer to accommodate their guests on site, GOSH Charity approached GL events this year, looking to upgrade to something a little more in keeping with the style of the event. Most importantly the facilities needed to be more accessible and comfortable for the children and their guests, with space for taking time out and enjoying refreshments, as well as watching the race and enjoying the spectacle.
The GL events team was happy to help, designing a structure that was low-key but stylish, with full height glass windows along two elevations, creating a light and airy space for the guests to enjoy. The 10m x 10m Ultimate structure offers full ramped access for wheelchair accessibility, flat white linings throughout, as well as upgraded velour carpet and high-end furniture, provided by GL events’ specialist furniture division, Xpect.
GL events UK CEO, Scott Jameson, commented,
“We were delighted to be able to help GOSH Charity with this project and play a part in ensuring the children and their families have a special and memorable day out. GL events has worked at the British Grand Prix for many years, and it has a special place in our hearts, so being able to support the wider Silverstone family in this case and give a little back to such an awesome organisation, was a very easy decision for us to make. We were able to structure an arrangement whereby we could donate the structure and carpet and supply the furniture at a greatly discounted rate.”
Alison Reed, Head of Special Events at GOSH Charity, said:
“We have been lucky enough to be guests of the F1’s Silverstone event every year since 2005 and it’s always a highlight to be able to give children and families who are treated at GOSH such an unforgettable experience. We are so grateful to GL events for their generosity. Not only will the hospitality unit provide the perfect base for our guests and allow them to be catered for throughout the day, but it will also give us the space to invite bucket collectors and raise more vital funds for the hospital. This year, all the money raised will be going towards building a state-of-the-art new Children’s Cancer Centre at GOSH for children with some of the most complex and difficult-to-treat cancers, so the extra fundraising will be invaluable.”