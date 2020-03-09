GL events UK was announced as Production Team of the Year at the 2020 Event Production Awards (EPAs), in recognition of the GL events Group’s highly acclaimed contribution to the UN Climate Change Conference, COP25 Chile Madrid.

Members of our team were among the 200-strong GL events Group international task force assembled to build, equip and deliver a vast and complex, complete temporary conference solution for COP25, Santiago Chile.

When civil unrest led to cancellation of the event one month before it was due to begin, GL events was instrumental in delivering the relocated conference, just 18 days later, in Madrid.

GL events collaborated with a vast network of partners and clients to bring about this incredible achievement. A small selection of the many testimonials received illustrates the organisation’s extraordinary passion, creativity, agility and empowerment of its people:

Elizabeth Cerabino-Hess, Bureau of International Organisation Affairs, US Dept of State: “At every moment, our group appreciated your great communication, your responsiveness and your attention to detail. We felt lucky to have you as our liaison. Your team’s patience, professionalism, and unflagging enthusiasm were a model.”

Steve Nicholls, National Business Initiative, Head of Environment, South Africa: “Thanks to GL events for organising such an impressive COP at such short notice. Many colleagues have remarked that this is one of the best-organised summits they have attended.”

Shreen Strauss, Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade, Australia: “GL events went above and beyond their mandate in making sure each and every aspect of our needs were met to a high standard”

Manual Pulgar Vidal, Climate & Energy Practice Leader, WWF: “GL events were constantly at our disposal to ensure the successful delivery of our project, both in Chile, and then in Spain, with an extremely tight deadline”

The EPAs are judged by senior representatives of organisations including the Rugby League World Cup, Glastonbury Festival and Major Events International. The judging panel praised the team’s outstanding efforts, commenting: “GL events delivered a hugely challenging and complicated event with the added complication of a move mid-plan across two continents. Despite significant barriers, the team delivered a successful event that was very well received by the client.”

A video case study detailing GL events’ response to the many challenges can be viewed here. If you’d like to get in touch with our commercial team to discuss an event collaboration, why not contact us today?