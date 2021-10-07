GL events UK attend official launch of Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay

Today marked the official launch of the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay and our UK MD Scott Jameson was privileged to be able to attend the launch event which took place outside Buckingham Palace. Birmingham 2022 will mark the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay which will see the baton travel right across the Commonwealth, visiting all 72 nations and territories, reaching Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean and the Americas.

Today’s event saw the historic moment when Her Majesty The Queen placed her message to the Commonwealth inside the Baton before it set off on its journey, carried by the first of many baton bearers, Paralympic champion, Kadeena Cox. The baton will travel for the next 294 days finally returning to England in July 2022, when it will be carried across the country by over 2000 Baton Bearers – many of whom have inspirational stories of their own!

As an Official Supporter of Birmingham 2022, GL events is proud to be a part of this process and we look forward to being able to provide a few Baton Bearers of our own.