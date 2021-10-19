September sees strong rebound for GL events

Olivier Ginon, Chairman-CEO of GL events, commented: “After a first half that was still down in relation to 2019 and 2020, our business is now back on track, demonstrating its resilience and registering a strong rebound. In France, the introduction of the “health pass” and the “Safe and Clean” system implemented by GL events allowed us to organise trade shows, fairs and events without limitations on the number of attendees under optimal safety conditions.

In international markets, revenue in Asia has exceeded 2019 levels while South America remains subject to constraints. In view of the context (government-ordered closures for approximately 6 months in Europe and 10 months in South America), we confirm our revenue target for fiscal 2021 of close to €700m, including approximately €500m in the second half, with positive net profit attributable to Group shareholders. In addition, trends for 2022 are encouraging with the signature of the contract for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the UK and progress on negotiations with contracts for the Football World Cup in Qatar confirming a rapid return to pre-crisis levels of activity. Once again, I would like to thank our employees and operational partners for their commitment as well as our financial partners for their support.”