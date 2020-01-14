GL events UK are thrilled to have been shortlisted for this year’s Festival Supplier Awards. The awards ceremony, now in its sixth year, was launched to recognise the achievements and hard work of event and festival suppliers.

The categories for which GL events UK have been shortlisted are Unsung Hero, championing the modest, but extremely hardworking ethos of Piotr Jasinski and Supplier Team of the Year, acknowledging the marked achievements of the event seating team.

Unsung Hero

In an organisation like GL events UK, it’s virtually impossible to single out an individual for commendation. However, Logistics Manager Piotr Jasinski is a true unsung hero. His work is often unseen; but Piotr’s crucial contribution underpins the success of every project. Piotr is reliant on a collaborative approach to drive project success and is adamant that, “if you think as a team and understand that every project is equally important, you can thrive in this industry.”

GL events UK Operations Director, Darren Woodhouse, explained: “Piotr’s knowledge and dedication are outstanding. He takes GL events’ quality delivery personally and thrives on challenges. He takes responsibility, day or night, and delivers far above and beyond his role. He’s the definition of an unsung hero.”

VOTE FOR PIOTR JASINSKI

Supplier Team of the Year

GL events UK’s in-house seating team delivers innovative temporary event seating solutions for some of the world’s most iconic events. The team has enjoyed outstanding success in recent years, thanks to its trusted reputation for quality products and delivery; friendly and proactive service, and reliable, flexible project management.

At the core of GL events’ seating team is Director Chris Mansell, who oversaw the delivery of 130,000 spectator seats for the London Olympic Games. Chris leads GL events’ impressive installation for the R&A’s Open Championships; but is equally committed to supporting bespoke outdoor theatre festivals. Design Manager Russell Woolley’s knowledge and tireless dedication are instrumental to the team’s success; while talented Project Manager duo Marcus Fairburn and Martin Price have worked together for decades, across a complete range of event sectors.

The team is supported by fantastic team project coordinators, a small and diligent yard team, and well-reputed, time-served installation crew. Meanwhile, Business Development Manager, Caroline Sheppard, has introduced GL events’ superior temporary seating to a raft of satisfied new clients throughout the UK.

VOTE FOR GL EVENTS UK’s SEATING TEAM