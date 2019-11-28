Does anybody else’s friends and family see the nights drawing in and assume the industry is about to go into hibernation for a few months?

Events professionals, as we know, often rely on the grace and tolerance of our partners, kids and friends during the summer months; but there can be a misconception that things will ease off, that we might even kick of our shoes and relax the moment the clocks go back. The fact is that, while the summer is gone in a flash, ‘out of season’ is certainly no holiday for the events industry.

At GL events UK we’re busier than ever – testament to our industry’s ability to create beautiful venues that enable Christmas parties, fairs and exhibitions, conferences and hospitality; whatever the weather, all year round.

Our outstanding, all-purpose semi-permanent events venue, the Battersea Evolution, opened its doors in October, and has already been transformed to host world-renowned exhibitions and gatherings, and we’ve delivered hospitality activations at the Southampton International Boat Show and Cheltenham Racecourse, where GL events’ giant, phased hospitality and spectator infrastructure installation is well underway.

Meanwhile, our seating team has been delivering some impressive installations throughout the world of live TV entertainment, the details of which we’re not allowed to share; but we can’t wait to see the results on air. If you’re following some of the most iconic festive TV this Christmas, you’re probably experiencing GL events’ temporary grandstands in action.

Our seating team is, once again, providing temporary theatre seating at the Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, and at venues and events up and down the UK. In short, we’re enjoying a great inter period, collaborating with new and long-standing customers to create temporary infrastructure solutions and deliver the very best live experience.

The product is (of course) a major part of the process; but our people are among the very best, too. Our relentless focus upon quality continues to drive the GL events UK team. This is paying dividends and we’re lucky enough to be receiving excellent feedback. Alongside this, we’re progressing our sustainability targets: for us, a good business combines standard-setting quality with commitment to the environment, and the wellness of its people and stakeholders.

So, while we’re not digging in to the mince pies just yet, it’s safe to say we are enjoying the events that we’ve been involved in since the weather got a little chillier!

Scott Jameson, GL events UK Group Managing Director