GL events has an enviable reputation in the provision of overlay services for major international multi-sport and multi-venue Games. Our lengthy track record includes delivery of overlay for multiple iterations of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Commonwealth Games, and Pan American Games to name just a few. On a UK level, the last year has seen us successfully deliver for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with overlay provision for 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow just around the corner.
So we are delighted to announce that GL events has now been named as an Official Partner, and Overlay Provider for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The contract covers the provision of products and services relating to the planning, design, supply, installation and on-site integration of multi-purpose structures, interior fixtures and fittings, grandstand seating, broadcast lighting, rigging and scaffolding.
