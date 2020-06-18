The GL events Group has issued a statement from Group Chaiman, Olivier Ginon, reflecting on the impact of the COVID-19 health crisis on business activity across the three divisions of the global events organisation, and our plans for the future.

M. Ginon commented:

“While many countries have started to reopen, the event industry, and especially the business tourism sector, remain subject to restrictive measures adopted throughout the world to stop the spread of COVID-19. In this context, GL events has adapted its organisation and been preserving cash in order to be ready to rebound. To prepare for the recovery, we remain in regular contact with the authorities and industry organisations. Once again, I wish to thank all GL events employees for the professionalism, patience and commitment they have shown since the beginning of this crisis.”

The full Group statement is available to read here.