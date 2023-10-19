GL events Group year to date revenue tops €1bn

Olivier Ginon, Chairman-CEO of GL events Group commented:

“In line with expectations, GL events’ growth momentum has remained strong. Bolstered by growth of 16% in the third quarter, for the very first time our Group crossed the symbolic one billion euro milestone for nine-month revenue. This quarterly performance highlights the strength of business momentum in Europe and South America, and confirms the upturn in China, particularly for our Live activities, with revenue from this country already exceeding €70m. These new successes were achieved thanks to the commitment of all our teams in each of our business divisions. GL events’ ESG policies are also contributing to our progress, with new targets being reached every day. I wish to thank all our employees for their critical contributions to our operational achievements, business development and corporate social responsibility.”

Click here to read the full report.