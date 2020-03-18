The GL events Group is on hand to mobilise proactive solutions around the world, bringing people together to tackle COVID-19.

While we’re best known for enabling great events during times of celebration, GL events also enables governments, health care providers, medical services and businesses around the world during times of emergency. We are creative, reliable and large enough to quickly provide innovative, practical temporary infrastructure solutions for every eventuality.

Solutions deployed by GL events include inflatable medical tents, often utilised in military environments, that can be installed with incredible speed and ease; as well as hard- and soft-sided temporary structures that can be fitted out with a whole host of interior features and fixtures.

Here in the UK, our team is poised to deliver facilities wherever they are needed. Our temporary infrastructure for medical response operations includes multi-use temporary structures that can be deployed as temporary testing and treatment centres, storage facilities and refrigeration units, as well as covered walkways and retractable tunnels to provide queue cover.

GL events is proving to be a safe and supportive global partner during times of crisis.

If you have require emergency temporary infrastructure, complete this form or call us now on 01332 850 000.