The GL events Group, of which GL events UK is a part, yesterday reported its end of year revenue for 2021, highlighting the continued recovery of the events industry in the wake of COVID around the world, and the resilience of the GL events business model. The Group’s revenue in Q3 and Q4 of 2021 had recovered to levels close to that of 2019, and annual revenue as at 31 December 2021 is reported as 741.2m Euros, up 54.6% year on year. The performance, against a backdrop of a continuing complex health situation, highlights both a strong recovery in orders, following the easing of restrictions on large scale public gatherings, and also importantly, the responsiveness and agility of GL events in deploying its event offering for the needs of the 2021 audience. Group Chairman-CEO, Olivier Ginon, expressed his thanks to all the Group’s employees and to our stakeholders.