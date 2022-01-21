The GL events Group, of which GL events UK is a part, yesterday reported its end of year revenue for 2021, highlighting the continued recovery of the events industry in the wake of COVID around the world, and the resilience of the GL events business model. The Group’s revenue in Q3 and Q4 of 2021 had recovered to levels close to that of 2019, and annual revenue as at 31 December 2021 is reported as 741.2m Euros, up 54.6% year on year. The performance, against a backdrop of a continuing complex health situation, highlights both a strong recovery in orders, following the easing of restrictions on large scale public gatherings, and also importantly, the responsiveness and agility of GL events in deploying its event offering for the needs of the 2021 audience. Group Chairman-CEO, Olivier Ginon, expressed his thanks to all the Group’s employees and to our stakeholders.
GL events UK’s Managing Director, Scott Jameson, echoed Mr Ginon’s sentiments today and commented “Here in the UK, we are delighted to see the strength of GL events’ global recovery from the effects of 2020, and our ability as a Group to adapt to market conditions, through the development of hybrid and virtual event offerings to enhance our Live Event portfolios. The resilience of GL events as a supplier in a market which can at times be uncertain and fragile, contributes to well-founded confidence amongst our clients, in our ability to deliver their needs now and in the future. We thank them for their continued loyalty and we look forward to a very exciting year of event delivery in 2022.”