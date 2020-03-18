quality and safety

In 2017 GL events UK launched its ‘focus on quality’ campaign to underline the massive steps the business was taking, and to provide a timeline and context for what was to come: a series of safety, health and quality initiatives that, today, is proving GL events to be a pioneering partner when it comes to excellence in event infrastructure delivery.

Since then, it has built upon its many achievements in these areas, gaining BSI ISO9001 and 14001 accreditations for excellence in quality and environmental management respectively. The business also created specialist management roles to lead on delivery of its ambitions and execute them across the business.

These awards and commitments are all positive developments in themselves. However, the business sees the most benefit in the cultural impact of its focus on quality, which has been embraced and advanced by its team members throughout every area of the business.

GL events UK’s enhanced focus has led to smaller initiatives taken on at an individual level, as well as wider strategies across the business, leading to dramatic results. Last year the business announced reportable accidents were down to zero, and it will be looking to repeat this performance again throughout 2020 and beyond. Safety and health training programmes have been deployed throughout the business while increased awareness, auditing, and inspections all ensure a constant focus on excellence in quality.

Testament to GL events’ focus on quality is its excellent level of customer retention, including the teams behind some of the world’s most prestigious events. These clients share GL events’ commitment to excellence in everything they do, forming the bedrock for outstanding quality partnership.