GL events is delighted to share the second edition of The Show Must Go On Report. This study into the environmental impacts of the UK festival and outdoor events industry forms part of the wider Vision:2025 campaign – supported by GL events UK.

This is an incredibly important initiative. The findings and guidance included in the report aim to help everyone in our industry to be more aware of sustainability while taking steps to reduce the environmental burden of events. Sustainability is important to everyone at GL events UK. As well as supporting organisations like Powerful Thinking Group, we are working with partners to create positive legacies around events, as well as reducing the impacts during live events.

Creators of the resource explain, “this report marks the beginning of a journey towards creating a world-leading resource in event sustainability,” and a wealth of information is available through the new online Knowledge Hub.

We’re encouraging all of our staff, customers and partners to engage with and share The Show Must Go On Report. It’s a force for good within an industry already known for its positivity. We can always do better, and together we can make a crucial difference.

Access the report here.