GL events UK, in partnership with the DP World Tour, signed a new three-year contract to remain as the temporary structure provider of the newly renamed Cazoo Open de France through 2024. The three-year agreement will begin in 2022 when the DP World Tour returns to the outskirts of Paris, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, serving as the host site.
One of the oldest national Continental European Open events dating back to 1906, the golf tournament will be restored to the international schedule of the European Tour after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As previously announced, the 2022 Cazoo Open de France, will be the 19th consecutive to be played at Le Golf National and the 104th edition of the tournament. The tournament will only be open to the best players who will play for the €3 million prize fund.
With the renewal of the contract, in the coming years, GL events UK will supply approximately 2,000 square meters of temporary structures for the Cazoo Open de France tournaments. These facilities will include hospitality, entry, and an event village for exhibitors. In addition to the interior of each structure, GL events UK will also supply carpets, screenings, and linings.
“GL events UK is thrilled to extend our partnership with the European Tour and continue to bring a wealth of expertise and infrastructure solutions to support the needs of the Cazoo Open de France,” commented Scott Jameson, CEO of GL events UK. “This agreement not only allows us to bring more visibility and opportunities to showcase our brand, but also to strengthen our relationship with the European Tour in the sport of golf”.
As an official partner since 2017, GL events UK has brought their expertise and management capabilities to assist the European Tour in providing premium golf hospitality solutions for the Cazoo Open de France. Throughout the years, GL events UK has supplied a double-deck structure, sponsorship areas, media centre and player lounges, to help enhance the experience of the international players and golf enthusiasts.
“We would like to express our thanks to GL events UK for their continued support of the European Tour until 2024,” said Joshua Daniel, Championship Manage at the DP World Tour.. “GL events UK will play an incredibly impactful role in providing temporary structures for a first-class event each year. We are also appreciative of GL events UK’s dedication to fulfilling our requirements for the 2022 Cazoo Open de France, and we look forward to continuing this collaboration over the next three years.”
“As part of the European Tour partnership, GL events UK’s aims to deliver on scalability, flexibility, and innovation for one of the best, and exciting events on the golf calendar, “said Nic Hardy, Account Manager at GL events UK. “We can’t wait to continue working together and contribute to an unforgettable event.”