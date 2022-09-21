GL events UK, in partnership with the DP World Tour, signed a new three-year contract to remain as the temporary structure provider of the newly renamed Cazoo Open de France through 2024. The three-year agreement will begin in 2022 when the DP World Tour returns to the outskirts of Paris, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, serving as the host site.

One of the oldest national Continental European Open events dating back to 1906, the golf tournament will be restored to the international schedule of the European Tour after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As previously announced, the 2022 Cazoo Open de France, will be the 19th consecutive to be played at Le Golf National and the 104th edition of the tournament. The tournament will only be open to the best players who will play for the €3 million prize fund.